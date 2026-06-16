Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Up 6.7% - Should You Buy?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.69 and last traded at $123.1540. 500,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 768,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 5.1%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,051 shares of company stock worth $4,030,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 595,753 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 514,983 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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