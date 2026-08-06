KULR Technology Group (KULR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.53). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 383.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 2.1%

KULR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,956 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company's stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

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