Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.38.

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Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.32. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 411.19% and a negative return on equity of 141.95%. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 89.6% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 857,474 shares of the company's stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 52,767 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 74.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,266 shares of the company's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 135,818 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura emphasized a strong start for KOMZIFTI , noting about $5.8 million in first full launch-quarter sales, which suggests early commercial traction. Kura targets 2028 first top line KOMET-017 Phase III results as KOMZIFTI posts $5.8M in first full launch quarter

Kura emphasized a strong start for , noting about in first full launch-quarter sales, which suggests early commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage commentary remained constructive overall, with Barclays reportedly reiterating a Buy and analysts collectively maintaining a Moderate Buy view. Kura Oncology (KURA) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Brokerage commentary remained constructive overall, with reportedly reiterating a and analysts collectively maintaining a view. Neutral Sentiment: In its Q1 earnings discussion, Kura highlighted the commercial launch of KOMZIFTI and pipeline milestones, including plans for KOMET-017 Phase III topline results in 2028 . Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong KOMZIFTI Launch Amid Rising ...

In its Q1 earnings discussion, Kura highlighted the commercial launch of KOMZIFTI and pipeline milestones, including plans for Phase III topline results in . Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 , signaling expectations for deeper losses than previously modeled.

lowered earnings estimates across several periods, including , signaling expectations for deeper losses than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: The most recent revisions were especially notable for FY2026 and FY2027, where projected EPS losses widened, reinforcing concerns that profitability remains distant.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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