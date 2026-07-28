Kura Oncology's (KURA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's target price points to a potential upside of 254.68% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KURA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.46.

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Kura Oncology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $901.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.97 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.95% and a negative net margin of 411.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 84,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $834,002.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,627.90. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,910 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,896 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 244.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,752 shares of the company's stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 165,189 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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