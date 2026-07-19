Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.28 million, a P/E ratio of -259.37 and a beta of 1.33. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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