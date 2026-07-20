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Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Kura Sushi USA logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Kura Sushi USA shares fell 6.1% on Monday, trading as low as $44.17 after closing at $46.69, with volume well below average.
  • Analysts have turned more cautious, with multiple firms cutting price targets; the stock now carries a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of $69.00.
  • The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter with EPS of $0.03 versus an expected loss, though revenue came in slightly below estimates and analysts still project a full-year loss.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.17 and last traded at $43.83. 126,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 348,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital raised Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $533.31 million, a P/E ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 31.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,107,263 shares of the company's stock worth $77,276,000 after buying an additional 267,955 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 787,108 shares of the company's stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,096 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 292,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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