Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.6250.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYIV shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyivstar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kyivstar Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Institutional Trading of Kyivstar Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,456,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kyivstar Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter.

Kyivstar Group Stock Down 1.8%

Kyivstar Group stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Kyivstar Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyivstar Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyivstar Group Company Profile

Kyivstar Group NASDAQ: KYIV is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine's largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value‑added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine‑to‑machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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