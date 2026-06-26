Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners P/Il Sells 1,578,800 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bvf Partners P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,123 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,099.50. This represents a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 4,263,183 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,772. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 362.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,606,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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