Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 134,720 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 597,047 shares in the company, valued at $60,009,193.97. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $34,813,452.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $30,305,683.43.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $140,771.84.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $530,764.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6%

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $16.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,915,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 362.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,606,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Brookline Capital Markets reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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