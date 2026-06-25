Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $570,000.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) insider Noah Goodman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,230. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noah Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Noah Goodman sold 2,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Noah Goodman sold 1,347 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $121,230.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Noah Goodman sold 2,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $174,700.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Noah Goodman sold 8,264 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $723,100.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $16.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.46. 3,915,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Trending Headlines about Kymera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kymera completed enrollment in its Phase 2b BROADEN2 trial for KT-621 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis well ahead of expectations, improving confidence in the program’s development timeline. Article Title

Kymera completed enrollment in its Phase 2b BROADEN2 trial for KT-621 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis well ahead of expectations, improving confidence in the program’s development timeline. Positive Sentiment: The company said KT-621 Phase 3 trials in atopic dermatitis are planned to start by mid-2027, signaling continued pipeline momentum. Article Title

The company said KT-621 Phase 3 trials in atopic dermatitis are planned to start by mid-2027, signaling continued pipeline momentum. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating on Kymera and maintained a $134 price target, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating on Kymera and maintained a $134 price target, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The stock was also featured among midday market movers and in reports noting a new 1-year high, reflecting strong trading momentum. Article Title

The stock was also featured among midday market movers and in reports noting a new 1-year high, reflecting strong trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Kymera appointed Felix J. Baker, Ph.D. as chairman of the board, a governance update with limited immediate impact on fundamentals. Article Title

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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