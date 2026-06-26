Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $107.74 and last traded at $107.4440. Approximately 1,077,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 728,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.46.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $34,813,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 529,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,551,435.48. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $30,305,683.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 564,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,157,040.52. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 597,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,009,193.97. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Key Kymera Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 491,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here