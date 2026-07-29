Kyndryl (KD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1020) per share and revenue of $3.6614 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kyndryl's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 465,539 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company's stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 126,019 shares of the company's stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl NYSE: KD is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl's core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

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