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Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Down 7.2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Kyverna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 7.2% intraday to about $10.44, trading as low as $10.65 on volume of ~284,627 shares—roughly 63% below the average daily volume after a prior close of $11.25.
  • Analyst views are mixed: recent downgrades from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings to "sell" contrast with an overall MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.
  • Clinical-stage Kyverna is developing engineered Treg cell therapies (lead allogeneic candidate for ulcerative colitis), reported a ($0.80) EPS last quarter, has strong liquidity (current ratio 7.75) but remains unprofitable with a projected FY EPS of -3.24.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.4380. Approximately 284,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 759,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KYTX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.62.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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