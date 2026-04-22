Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $11.08. Kyverna Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.1940, with a volume of 2,578,562 shares traded.

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More Kyverna Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyverna Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Registrational Phase 2 KYSA-8 met primary and all secondary endpoints in stiff person syndrome (SPS): a single dose produced rapid, statistically significant and durable improvements in walking speed, disability and stiffness; all 26 patients discontinued chronic immunotherapies and safety was manageable. This is the company’s most consequential clinical readout and supports a potential first‑in‑class approval pathway. GlobeNewswire release

Registrational Phase 2 KYSA-8 met primary and all secondary endpoints in stiff person syndrome (SPS): a single dose produced rapid, statistically significant and durable improvements in walking speed, disability and stiffness; all 26 patients discontinued chronic immunotherapies and safety was manageable. This is the company’s most consequential clinical readout and supports a potential first‑in‑class approval pathway. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: premarket coverage and headlines are pushing the stock higher as investors price in the commercial and regulatory upside from a registrational win and the prospect of a Biologics License Application (BLA). MarketWatch article

Market reaction: premarket coverage and headlines are pushing the stock higher as investors price in the commercial and regulatory upside from a registrational win and the prospect of a Biologics License Application (BLA). Positive Sentiment: Company and analysts are framing this as a platform opportunity beyond SPS (gMG and other B‑cell neurologic autoimmune diseases); Kyverna said it is preparing a BLA and will discuss updated gMG data on a conference call. Positive analyst commentary and some upgraded/strengthened ratings followed the data. TipRanks release

Company and analysts are framing this as a platform opportunity beyond SPS (gMG and other B‑cell neurologic autoimmune diseases); Kyverna said it is preparing a BLA and will discuss updated gMG data on a conference call. Positive analyst commentary and some upgraded/strengthened ratings followed the data. Neutral Sentiment: Investor event: Kyverna hosted a conference call and presentations at AAN to walk through KYSA-8 and gMG data; management highlighted durability, exploratory biomarker changes (GAD65 reductions) and outpatient tolerability potential. Listen for regulatory timing and planned next steps. Business Insider summary

Investor event: Kyverna hosted a conference call and presentations at AAN to walk through KYSA-8 and gMG data; management highlighted durability, exploratory biomarker changes (GAD65 reductions) and outpatient tolerability potential. Listen for regulatory timing and planned next steps. Negative Sentiment: Small, uncontrolled trial and execution risk: the KYSA-8 readout is from 26 patients in a single‑arm study — critics and some analysts warn results may not generalize, regulators could request additional data, and the program faces manufacturing, reimbursement and commercial execution risks. Seeking Alpha analysis

Small, uncontrolled trial and execution risk: the KYSA-8 readout is from 26 patients in a single‑arm study — critics and some analysts warn results may not generalize, regulators could request additional data, and the program faces manufacturing, reimbursement and commercial execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Safety and follow‑up considerations: while no high‑grade CRS/ICANS were reported, there were Grade 3/4 neutropenia events and three serious treatment‑related AEs (all resolved). Regulators will scrutinize safety and durability in labeling and post‑marketing commitments. QuiverQuant summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.67.

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Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,300 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company's stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

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