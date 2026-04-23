Labcorp (LH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Labcorp to post earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $3.5125 billion for the quarter. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Labcorp's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Labcorp to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Labcorp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LH stock opened at $272.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Labcorp has a 52-week low of $218.76 and a 52-week high of $293.72.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Labcorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total value of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $429,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,935.17. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,450. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,105,791 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $604,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 79.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,550 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $178,996,000 after buying an additional 275,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2,491.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,323 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,621 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 598.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 287,146 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,287,177 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $322,927,000 after acquiring an additional 213,136 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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