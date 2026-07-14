Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.68, but opened at $262.11. Labcorp shares last traded at $275.99, with a volume of 59,497 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.40.

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Labcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.33.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp's payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,637.74. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at $27,291,053. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Labcorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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