Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given New $10.75 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LADR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.71.

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Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 58.90 and a quick ratio of 58.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 17,505 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $179,426.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 428,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,394,011. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 48,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 128.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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