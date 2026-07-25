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Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • LKFT shares fell below their 200-day moving average on Friday, trading as low as $27.78 versus a 200-day average of $30.61 and last changing hands at $27.84.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly cautious: the stock carries an average “Hold” rating, with one Strong Buy, seven Holds, and one Sell, and an average target price of $34.33.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations on EPS but missed revenue, as the company reported $0.25 per share versus estimates for a loss, while revenue of $8.75 million came in below the $11.26 million forecast.
  • Interested in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as low as $27.78. Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 167,206 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKFT

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.52. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 million. Analysts expect that Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares will post -10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,219 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,354 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV NASDAQ: GLPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company's discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company's pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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