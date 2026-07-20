Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $72.1130 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.81%.The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial's payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley J. Toothaker sold 5,900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $357,658.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,532.36. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,562.50. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,336 shares of company stock valued at $570,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lakeland Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKFN

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Warsaw, Indiana, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Lakeland Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan offerings spanning commercial real estate, agricultural, mortgage, consumer and small-business lending.

Originally organized in 1893 as Kosciusko County State Bank, the enterprise reorganized as a bank holding company in 1984 to facilitate strategic growth and diversification.

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