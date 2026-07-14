Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells $6,124,470.00 in Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Lam Research Trading Up 5.0%

LRCX stock traded up $16.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.55. 3,425,259 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,315,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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