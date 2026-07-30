Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $367.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

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Lam Research Trading Up 17.3%

Lam Research stock traded up $43.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.89. 12,203,401 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,769. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.79. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion , up 30% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.82 exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Reuters article

Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of , up 30% year over year, while adjusted EPS of exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal first-quarter 2027 guidance was well above expectations: revenue of $7.7 billion-$8.5 billion versus the $7.0 billion consensus, and EPS of $2.00-$2.30 versus $1.81 expected. Benzinga article

Fiscal first-quarter 2027 guidance was well above expectations: revenue of versus the $7.0 billion consensus, and EPS of versus $1.81 expected. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, with NAND revenue more than doubling sequentially and customer-support revenue reaching a third consecutive record. Management also highlighted accelerating demand for memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment as AI infrastructure investment expands. Zacks article

Growth was broad-based, with NAND revenue more than doubling sequentially and customer-support revenue reaching a third consecutive record. Management also highlighted accelerating demand for memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment as AI infrastructure investment expands. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $390 price target, suggesting continued analyst confidence in Lam Research’s earnings growth. Benzinga analyst update

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $390 price target, suggesting continued analyst confidence in Lam Research’s earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $8.05 from $7.98 but retained a Hold rating.

Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $8.05 from $7.98 but retained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley lowered its price target to $350 from $385, although it maintained a Buy rating and still sees meaningful upside. Investors also continue to monitor China-related equipment risks and the sector’s elevated valuation following its rebound. Benzinga analyst update

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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