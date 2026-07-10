Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company's current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $338.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $332.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Mizuho target increase

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $390 from $300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the case for further upside. Benzinga report on Needham target increase

Needham raised its price target to $390 from $300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the case for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a buy rating with a $404 target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural share gains. TipRanks article on Morgan Stanley reiteration

Morgan Stanley maintained a buy rating with a $404 target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural share gains. Positive Sentiment: Investor focus is also being supported by the broader AI semiconductor backdrop, including optimism that chipmakers’ spending on advanced manufacturing tools will continue to benefit Lam Research. Barron's article on Meta chip plans

Investor focus is also being supported by the broader AI semiconductor backdrop, including optimism that chipmakers’ spending on advanced manufacturing tools will continue to benefit Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced it will host its June quarter financial conference call on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming results but does not itself change fundamentals. PR Newswire conference call announcement

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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