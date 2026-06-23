Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $409.54, but opened at $369.71. Lam Research shares last traded at $372.8440, with a volume of 2,254,104 shares.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 10.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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