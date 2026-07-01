Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $433.33, but opened at $404.97. Lam Research shares last traded at $405.9910, with a volume of 2,283,732 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research has surged sharply in 2026, with investors betting that AI infrastructure buildouts will keep demand strong for its wafer fabrication tools, especially for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging applications. Article Title

Lam Research has surged sharply in 2026, with investors betting that AI infrastructure buildouts will keep demand strong for its wafer fabrication tools, especially for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging applications. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see AI-driven demand potentially pushing Q4 gross margin above 50% for the first time, which would signal expanding profitability and could support further upside in the stock. Article Title

Analysts see AI-driven demand potentially pushing Q4 gross margin above 50% for the first time, which would signal expanding profitability and could support further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple firms issuing Buy/Outperform ratings and several recent price-target hikes, including a fresh $475 target and a $480 target from Bank of America. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple firms issuing Buy/Outperform ratings and several recent price-target hikes, including a fresh $475 target and a $480 target from Bank of America. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index should increase institutional visibility and could support additional fund inflows. Article Title

Lam Research’s inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index should increase institutional visibility and could support additional fund inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the stock’s valuation is now a bigger focus after the sharp rally, suggesting some investors may question how much good news is already priced in. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights that the stock’s valuation is now a bigger focus after the sharp rally, suggesting some investors may question how much good news is already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor ETF and peer-company strength is also helping sentiment, as investors continue to rotate into chip equipment names riding the AI cycle. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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