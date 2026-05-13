Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 2.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Wednesday after B. Riley Financial raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $298.98 and last traded at $295.44. 6,940,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,056,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.24.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company's fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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