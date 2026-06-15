Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 6% - Time to Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $393.07 and last traded at $388.92. Approximately 13,397,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,892,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.81.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $486.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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