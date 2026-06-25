Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 7.2% - Time to Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $407.99 and last traded at $401.82. 16,727,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 11,130,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.80.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 7.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,013.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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