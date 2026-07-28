Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 and last traded at GBX 706.94, with a volume of 1881193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 705 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 641.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 650.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 625.57.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of £892 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Land Securities Group

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total value of £253,725. Insiders purchased a total of 145 shares of company stock valued at $89,876 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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