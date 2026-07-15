Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LAND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 705 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 462 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.7%

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 672.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 620.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 522.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 679.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £892 million during the quarter. Land Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts predict that Land Securities Group will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Land Securities Group

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total transaction of £253,725. Insiders acquired a total of 145 shares of company stock worth $89,876 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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