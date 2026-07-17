Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $12.18. Lands' End shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 318,552 shares trading hands.

Get Lands' End alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lands' End from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lands' End in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lands' End from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lands' End has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LE

Lands' End Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Lands' End had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 26.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Lands' End has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lands' End, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands' End announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lands' End by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lands' End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lands' End by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in Lands' End by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 592,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 161,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lands' End by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company's stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc NASDAQ: LE is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands' End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands' End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lands' End, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lands' End wasn't on the list.

While Lands' End currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here