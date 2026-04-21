Landstar System (LSTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.1460 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $177.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.40.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Landstar System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landstar System from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 814 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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