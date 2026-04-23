Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $185.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $181.84 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 12524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.37.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSTR. Barclays raised their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.55.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $2,310,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,737 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

Further Reading

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