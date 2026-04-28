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Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Landstar System logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Landstar reported quarterly EPS of $1.16, beating estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $1.17 billion versus $1.15 billion expected, with a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.42%.
  • Shares rose about 1.3% to $182.41 after the results; the company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E of 55.11 and a very low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
  • Wall Street’s consensus is a “Hold” with an average price target of $155.55 (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 11 Hold, 1 Sell), and institutional investors own roughly 97.95% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 596,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,472. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $182.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 126.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

See Also

Earnings History for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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