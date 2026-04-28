Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.42%.

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Landstar System Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 596,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,472. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $182.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 126.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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