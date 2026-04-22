Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company's previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landstar System from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.55.

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Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.30. 63,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $181.23.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 277 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company's stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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