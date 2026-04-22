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Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Landstar System logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Susquehanna raised its price target on Landstar to $185 (from $160) while keeping a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 4.35% upside from the prior close.
  • The analyst consensus remains a Hold (one Strong Buy, one Buy, eleven Hold, one Sell) with a consensus price target of $155.55.
  • Shares traded at about $177.30, near the 12‑month high of $181.23, with a market cap of $6.02B, a P/E of 53.55, and roughly 97.95% of shares held by institutional investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company's previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landstar System from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.30. 63,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $181.23.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 277 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company's stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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Analyst Recommendations for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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