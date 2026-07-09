Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $97.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNTH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.29.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Up 0.8%

LNTH stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $111.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $370,950,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $361,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,252 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,599,379 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $177,437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Lantheus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,328,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $100,729,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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