LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNZA. Wall Street Zen raised LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $1.11. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,268.15% and a negative net margin of 76.05%.The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company's stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

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