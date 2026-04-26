Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Latham Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Latham Group by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,349 shares of the company's stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,367 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,710 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Latham Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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