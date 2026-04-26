Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Latham Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consensus "Reduce" — Seven analysts give Latham Group an average recommendation of "Reduce" (3 sell, 2 hold, 2 buy) with a 12‑month price target of $6.75.
  • Large institutional ownership — Wellington Management increased its stake to 6,749,349 shares (about $42.9M) in Q4, and hedge funds now own 83.95% of the company's stock.
  • Recent results and valuation — Shares trade near $6.01 with a market cap of ~$703M and a PE of ~66.8; the most recent quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS ($0.06) vs. ($0.09) est., revenue $99.95M vs. $95.86M est.).
  • Interested in Latham Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Latham Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWIM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Latham Group by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,349 shares of the company's stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,367 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,710 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Latham Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Latham Group Right Now?

Before you consider Latham Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Latham Group wasn't on the list.

While Latham Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines