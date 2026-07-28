Latham Group (SWIM) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $188.3880 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.39 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $680.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe purchased 15,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,649,714.20. The trade was a 2.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Latham Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Latham Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Latham Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,211 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,950 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Latham Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Latham Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Latham Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

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About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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