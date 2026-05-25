Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.8571.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $145.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $125,160.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,453.65. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,140. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,098,823,000 after acquiring an additional 189,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $357,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here