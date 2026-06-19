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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Lattice Semiconductor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment on Lattice Semiconductor is broadly positive, with 15 analysts covering the stock giving it a consensus "Buy" rating. The average 12-month price target is about $130.86.
  • Several firms recently raised their price targets for LSCC, including RBC, Needham, TD Cowen, Jefferies, and Baird, with targets generally moving into the $135 to $145 range.
  • The company also reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while the stock has traded near its 12-month high after a recent 9.9% gain.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 9.9%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $153.72 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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