Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.9%

LSCC opened at $130.60 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $157.01. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,792,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 883,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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