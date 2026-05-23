Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $145.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,995 shares of company stock worth $2,886,140 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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