Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.000-2.080 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Laureate Education's conference call:

Enrollment intakes met expectations with overall new enrollments up ~9% through April, led by Peru +13% and Mexico +4% , and management reaffirmed full‑year guidance for enrollments, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Enrollment intakes met expectations with overall new enrollments up ~9% through April, led by and , and management reaffirmed full‑year guidance for enrollments, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Laureate repurchased $105 million of stock in Q1, raised 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance by $0.05, plans further buybacks, and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet (net debt $60 million and $76 million remaining repurchase authorization).

Laureate repurchased of stock in Q1, raised 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance by $0.05, plans further buybacks, and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet (net debt and remaining repurchase authorization). Q1 revenue was $273 million with Adjusted EBITDA of negative $2 million ; management cited seasonality and ~ $9 million of revenue timing shifting into H2 while maintaining full‑year revenue guidance of $1.890–$1.905 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $583–$593 million.

Q1 revenue was with Adjusted EBITDA of negative ; management cited seasonality and ~ of revenue timing shifting into H2 while maintaining full‑year revenue guidance of $1.890–$1.905 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $583–$593 million. Rapid scaling of fully online programs in Peru is the primary growth driver but management warned it will pressure average revenue per student and has higher attrition, and planned campus investments in Mexico (starting Sept.) will weigh on near‑term margins.

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Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 2,322,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,967. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trending Headlines about Laureate Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Laureate Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue of $272.6M (+15.4% YoY) topped estimates and adjusted EPS came in at ($0.17), beating the consensus loss. The better-than-expected top line and EPS surprise helped show operational momentum. Company Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations: revenue of $272.6M (+15.4% YoY) topped estimates and adjusted EPS came in at ($0.17), beating the consensus loss. The better-than-expected top line and EPS surprise helped show operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.00–$2.08, signaling confidence in profitability versus prior guidance. That upward move on EPS is supportive for longer-term earnings expectations. Earnings Release

Company raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.00–$2.08, signaling confidence in profitability versus prior guidance. That upward move on EPS is supportive for longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability metrics look healthy: reported net margin (~16.6%) and ROE (~23.5%) are notable positives, but the company still reported a GAAP loss for the quarter year-over-year. MarketBeat Summary & Call Materials

Profitability metrics look healthy: reported net margin (~16.6%) and ROE (~23.5%) are notable positives, but the company still reported a GAAP loss for the quarter year-over-year. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted the earnings call and published the transcript and slide deck — useful for investors seeking detail on enrollment trends, margins and buyback/capital allocation commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted the earnings call and published the transcript and slide deck — useful for investors seeking detail on enrollment trends, margins and buyback/capital allocation commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance came in light: FY revenue guidance and Q2 revenue range ($597M–$601M) were below consensus (~$609.8M for Q2 and ~$1.9B annual), creating concern that top-line momentum could slow. That gap likely pressured the stock. Zacks Earnings Coverage

Revenue guidance came in light: FY revenue guidance and Q2 revenue range ($597M–$601M) were below consensus (~$609.8M for Q2 and ~$1.9B annual), creating concern that top-line momentum could slow. That gap likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Company still reported a GAAP loss this quarter (EPS negative vs. year-ago), and consensus FY EPS (~2.16) remains slightly above management’s guidance range, leaving downside risk if execution slips. Higher intraday volume suggests selling pressure as investors reprice expectations. TipRanks Notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Laureate Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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