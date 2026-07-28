Go Pro
→ Three oil giants buried the same discovery for 50 years (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Laurence Booth Sells 155,138 Shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
CMC Markets logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CMC Markets insider Laurence Booth sold 155,138 shares at an average price of GBX 713, generating approximately £1.11 million.
  • CMC Markets shares fell GBX 18 to GBX 721 in Tuesday trading, but remain near their 12-month high of GBX 753; the company has a £1.94 billion market capitalization.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 27.50 and revenue of £376.76 million. Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus, though the GBX 387.50 average target is below the current share price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CMC Markets.

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Laurence Booth sold 155,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713, for a total transaction of £1,106,133.94.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

CMC Markets stock traded down GBX 18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 721. 194,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,936. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 535.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.89. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 203 and a 12 month high of GBX 753.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £376.76 million for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 387.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCX

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CMC Markets Right Now?

Before you consider CMC Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMC Markets wasn't on the list.

While CMC Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines