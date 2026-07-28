Laurence Booth Sells 155,138 Shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Laurence Booth sold 155,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713, for a total transaction of £1,106,133.94.

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CMC Markets Stock Performance

CMC Markets stock traded down GBX 18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 721. 194,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,936. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 535.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.89. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 203 and a 12 month high of GBX 753.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £376.76 million for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 387.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCX

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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