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LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
LB Pharmaceuticals logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • LB Pharmaceuticals has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from nine brokerages, with an average 1-year price target of $39.50.
  • Recent analyst actions have been largely positive, including price-target increases and reiterated buy ratings from firms like Stifel Nicolaus, Roth Capital, HC Wainwright, and Wolfe Research.
  • The stock recently traded at $32.95, near its 52-week high of $35.35, and the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss with EPS of ($0.67) versus estimates of ($0.75).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LB Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LBRX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 186,441 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that LB Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LB Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRX. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $22,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,305,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,685,000.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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