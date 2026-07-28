LCI Industries (LCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $1.1215 billion for the quarter. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,775 shares of the company's stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company's stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 6,456.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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