LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LCNB from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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LCNB Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,648 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,882 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in LCNB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,734 shares of the bank's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the bank's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,487 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company's stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Financial Corp NASDAQ: LCNB is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

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