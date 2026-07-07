Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Leerink Partners' price target suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

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Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. 1,070,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,989. Bruker has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $192,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bruker by 2,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $111,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after buying an additional 1,756,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $86,663,000 after buying an additional 1,269,316 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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