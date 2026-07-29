Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 255 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential downside of 13.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LGEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 256.

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Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 296 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a current ratio of 59.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.63. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 217.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 310.

Insider Activity

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50. Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £2,499.64. Insiders bought a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Further Reading

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