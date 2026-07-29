LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $205.8320 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $206.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 180,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,697. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Stibel purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,955,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,176,995.35. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 19,199 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $126,329.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,119,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,364,480.76. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,170 shares of the company's stock worth $45,757,000 after buying an additional 758,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,730,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,327,296 shares of the company's stock worth $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,021,764 shares of the company's stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 340,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc NASDAQ: LZ operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

Further Reading

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